SANTA FE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Authorities in southeast Texas responded to Santa Fe High School on Friday morning after reports of an active shooter on the campus. The situation erupted shortly before 8:00 a.m. at the high school, located between Houston and Galveston.

Leila Butler is a student at the school. She told KTRK-TV in Houston that fire alarms went off and students exited from their classrooms. That is when some students reported hearing gunfire. Butler was sheltered with teachers and other students near the campus when she spoke with the television station.

Other witnesses told KTRK-TV that the shooting happened in an art class, and one student told the television station that a girl was shot. “There was someone that walked in with a shotgun and started shooting,” the student said, “and this girl got shot in the leg.”

No injuries have been confirmed by authorities, but multiple medical helicopters were called to the school. One parent told KTRK-TV that he saw as many as 10 students taken away from the school by ground ambulance. Cameras caught children limping away from the school building.

BREAKING update from @utmbhealth regarding active shooter situation at @SantaFeISD HS: patients are on their way to UTMB. No word on how many or how serious their injuries are. #abc13 — Courtney Fischer (@CourtneyABC13) May 18, 2018

Police could be seen escorting a line of students away from the campus. Kids were handing backpacks over to authorities.

A statement from the Santa Fe Independent School District said that the campus was involved in an active shooter incident and had been placed into lockdown.

Shooting incident reported at Santa Fe High School in Galveston County. We have @HCSOTexas units enroute to assist. Large police presence, please avoid the area. #hounews #lesm — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) May 18, 2018

KTRK-TV reported that a similar incident happened at this same campus back in February. Students then reported hearing popping sounds coming from outside of the school building. Police were called to the high school, but determined that the situation was a false alarm.

