SANTA FE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Authorities in southeast Texas responded to Santa Fe High School on Friday morning after reports of an active shooter on the campus. The situation erupted shortly before 8:00 a.m. at the high school, located between Houston and Galveston, and at least eight people are dead.

According to assistant principal Dr. Cris Richardson, the shooter has been caught and is no longer in the school building. A second person has also been detained, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, but that individual’s connection to the shooting has not been released.

Leila Butler is a student at the school. She told KTRK-TV in Houston that fire alarms went off and students exited from their classrooms. That is when some students reported hearing gunfire. Butler was sheltered with teachers and other students near the campus when she spoke with the television station.

“As soon as the alarms went off, everybody just started running outside,” said student Dakota Shrader. “And next thing you know, everybody looked and you heard ‘boom, boom, boom,’ and I just ran as fast as I could to the nearest floor so I could hide.”

Other witnesses told KTRK-TV that the shooting happened in an art class, and one student told the television station that a girl was shot. “There was someone that walked in with a shotgun and started shooting,” the student said, “and this girl got shot in the leg.” That student did not get a good look at the shooter, because she was running to hide.

Law enforcement officials stated that the suspect and detained individual are both students at Santa Fe High School.

“A kid came out. He had a black-like trench coat on, a sawed-off shotgun with a pistol grip, and I seen something sharp on his chest,” recalled student Damon Rabon. “Then, he turned, and instead of looking our way, he just grabbed the backpack and went right back into the art room.”

“We shut the door in our classroom, turned off all the lights, did everything we could to get the students safe,” continued Rabon. “Then, the teacher actually ran and pulled the fire alarm, because we had no service to call 911 to let anyone know that there was a shooter.”

Tyler Turner knows the person who pulled the fire alarm. “He saw a guy walking with a gun, so he pulled the fire alarm,” the student said. Turner reported hearing seven gunshots before running to a nearby car wash and meeting his mother. Turner also saw a girl with a bandage around her kneecap get taken away by firefighters.

Another student told KTRK-TV that he heard as many as 15 to 20 gunshots.

“I heard so many people saying there were gunshots and that people were dead,” added student Megan Hunter.

Officials said that at least eight people are dead, possibly as many as 10 people dead, and more have been injured. A police officer is among the wounded. Three medical helicopters were called to the school, and a parent told KTRK-TV that he saw as many as 10 students taken away from the school by ground ambulance.

The exact number of victims has not been confirmed.

Dr. David Marshall is the chief nursing officer with UTMB. He stated that three people are being treated at his hospital. That includes two adults and one person under the age of 18. Their conditions are not known, but one of the adults is currently in surgery.

President Donald Trump addressed the Santa Fe shooting before a speech on Friday morning. “This has been going on too long in our country, too many years, too many decades now,” he stated. “We grieve for the terrible loss of life and send our support to everyone affected by this absolutely horrific attack to the students, families, teachers and personnel.”

“We’re with you in this tragic hour, and will be with you forever,” the President added.

Cameras caught children limping away from the school building. Police officers could be seen escorting a line of students away from the campus. Kids were handing backpacks over to authorities. Teachers were loading children into school buses and taking them to the school district’s Alamo Gym to meet up with parents.

A statement from the Santa Fe Independent School District said that the campus was involved in an active shooter incident and had been placed into lockdown. While the campus has been secured, law enforcement officials are still conducting an investigation inside of the building.

This is the third school shooting in eight days, and the 22nd in the United States since the beginning of the year.

KTRK-TV reported that a similar incident happened at this same campus back in February. Students then reported hearing popping sounds coming from outside of the school building. Police were called to the high school, but determined that the situation was a false alarm.

This is a developing story. Stay with CBSDFW.COM and refresh this page for the latest updates.