FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A man was arrested in connection to a fire set inside Hulen Mall in the shoe section at Sears.

Fort Worth firefighters received the call around 10:30 a.m.

MedStar said no one was hurt during the incident.

Fort Worth fire said arson units are on-scene.

Last Friday a man lit two Molotov Cocktails inside the mall. No word on whether today’s fire is linked to that arson case.

The mall was closed for a security sweep.