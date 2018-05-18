ORLANDO, FL (CBS Local) – A very chatty parrot has found a new toy that’s allowing her to run an entire house. Using Amazon’s Alexa, Petra the parrot is becoming an Internet sensation after learning to give the voice-activated device commands.

“First, you’re like half awake and … like, ‘Was that a dream? Did that just happen?'” her owner told WKMG. “All day, every day, it’s all lights on, all lights off.”

The tech-savvy African Grey Congo parrot is only four-years-old and reportedly knows more than 300 words, making her conversations with the virtual home assistant an instant social media hit.

Petra’s owner has created a YouTube channel for the clever bird. Over 13,000 people have already subscribed to see Petra’s adventures in her Florida home; many of them featuring her new digital sidekick. She’s even been filmed video chatting with another chatty bird, Einstein the Talking Texan Parrot, during a recent Facebook post.

“We’ve been told she’s the smartest bird in the world!” her owner wrote on Petra’s official Facebook page. The four-year-old is already working on a new trick to entertain her followers. According to Petra’s owner, she’s now learning how to talk to Google Home.