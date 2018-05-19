SANTA FE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Two teachers and eight students were killed Friday in a shooting at Santa Fe High School, near Houston. The Galveston County Medical Examiner officially released the names on Saturday.

Thirteen others, including a school resource officer, were injured in the shooting. The original number was ten people injured Friday afternoon, but the FBI in Houston corrected the number to 13 on Saturday.

The suspected shooter was identifed as 17-year-old Dimitrios Pagourtzis. He was booked into the Galveston County Jail and is being held without bond on charges of capital murder and aggravated assault of a peace officer.

Here are the victims who died in the school shooting:

Ann Perkins

Substitute teacher Ann Perkins was among those killed in the shooting. According to those who knew her, she was a beloved teacher and was well-loved in the community. Students and other members of the community posted tributes on social media and referred to her as “Grandma Perkins.”

Cynthia Tisdale

Cynthia Tisdale was a full-time substitute teacher at Santa Fe High School. According to CBS News, her niece, Leia Olinde, said Tisdale was like a mother to her and helped her shop for wedding dresses last year. Olinda said the teacher was married to her husband for nearly 40 years and had three children and eight grandchildren.

Her brother-in-law John Tisdale said on Facebook that she left her husband a note Friday morning before school. It read: “Had to go meet teacher. I love you. Hope you feel better today. Love, mom. Left you breakfast.”

Sabika Sheikh

The Pakistani Embassy in Washington D.C. identified one of the victims as Sabika Sheikh, a Pakistani exchange student. “Our thoughts and prayers are with Sabika’s family and friends,” said Aizaz Ahmad Chaudry, Pakistan’s ambassador to the United States.

Sheikh was an exchange student with YES, which is funded by the U.S. State Department. YES provides scholarships for secondary school school students from countries with significant Muslim populations to spend one academic year in the U.S., CBS News reports.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement Saturday: “Sabika’s death and that of the other victims is heartbreaking and will be mourned deeply both here in the United States and in Pakistan.”

Angelique Ramirez

Angelique Ramirez was described as “busting at the seams with energy and laughter. Vivacious” by her family, according to CBS News.

“She had so much ahead of her,” the family said. “Creative beyond belief! She was a magnificent caretaker and a staple in her family. She stood up for what was right and made friends with anyone she saw as a good soul. A beautiful child finding her way and hopeful for her future. Beyond her years!”

Her aunt also posted on Facebook, saying she has a “broken heart and a soul.”

Shana Fisher

Shana Fisher was in the art room at the time of the shooting, according to her aunt on Twitter. Her aunt announced death in a tweet and thanked people for their prayers.

I am sad to announce that Shana didn’t survive today’s shooting. Thank you for your prayers https://t.co/apjI7tepCi — Candi ♡ (@candithurman) May 18, 2018

Kimberly Vaughan

Kimberly Vaughan was in art class when the shooting started inside Santa Fe High School, according to CBS News. Her mother, Rhonda Hart, said on Facebook that Kimberly was one of the victims who died. “She is in heaven,” said Hart. “I am heartbroken.”

Chris Stone

Chris Stone was a junior at the high school. His sister said he was in first-period art class when he was shot and killed, according to CBS News.

Robert Stone, Chris’s uncle, told The Associated Press that authorities notified his family that Chris was among those killed in the school shooting. Robert Stone said he’s driving from Colorado to Santa Fe to be with his family.

Student Abel San Miguel also told the AP that Chris was one of the students who tried to block the door to an art classroom to prevent the shooter from entering.

Christian “Riley” Garcia

Christian “Riley” Garcia was remembered by his church in a Facebook post late Friday evening. “The violence at Santa Fe High, hit us all, but Crosby Church unites together in prayer for all the families affected and we mourn the loss of our own student Christian Riley Garcia 15 years old,” the church said.

Keenan Smith, a lead pastor at the church, mourned the loss early Saturday. “He has grown up in our church, I baptized him many (years) ago. I just left his wonderful, loving family and extended all of the prayers and love for them from our Church,” Smith wrote. “Riley, you are greatly loved and greatly missed. Please continue to lift up this family and all the others in your prayers.”

Jared Conard Black

Jared Conard Black was a student at Santa Fe High School. His uncle said Jared celebrated his 17th birthday two days before the shooting, according to CBS News.

Kyle McLeod

Kyle McLeod, 15, was a student at Santa Fe High School.