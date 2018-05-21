  • CBS 11On Air

File photo of a prison cell.

AUSTIN (AP) — Authorities say seven people were arrested, including some employed by the Travis County tax assessor’s office, for participating in a fraudulent scheme that involved issuing Texas license plates.

State and county officials said Monday that the seven face charges that include engaging in organized crime, forgery and bribery.

Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Robbie Barrera says she wasn’t certain just how many of the seven were employees of the county office.

The investigation began in March. Authorities have not specified the criminal activity involving the license plates.

Travis County Tax Assessor Collector Bruce Elfant said earlier that an internal audit resulted in investigators serving search warrants and arresting “multiple employees.”

Elfant said he was “appalled and extremely disappointed that members of my staff have been implicated in fraudulent activities.”

 

