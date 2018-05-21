  • CBS 11On Air

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Ebby Halliday Real Estate Inc. announced Monday it intends to be acquired by HomeServices of America, Inc., a Berkshire Hathaway affiliate.

The acquisition will include Ebby’s three real estate brands: Dallas-based Ebby Halliday, REALTORS and Dave Perry-Miller Real Estate and Fort Worth-based Williams Trew Real Estate, as well as the firm’s affiliated mortgage and title companies, according to a news release from Ebby Halliday.

The Ebby Halliday portfolio of companies brands will continue to operate under their current brand names, the release said.

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

