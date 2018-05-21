GREENVILLE, Texas (AP) — A northeast Texas grand jury has indicted the mother of a weeks-old baby whose body was found at a gas station.

The Hunt County grand jury indicted Stephanie Leanne Flynn on a count of abuse of a corpse without legal consent in the death of 7-week-old Alexiana Stevenson. The Herald-Banner newspaper reports the Friday indictment was made public Monday.

Flynn remains free on $50,000 bond. Her attorney, Elisha Hollis, declined to comment Monday on the indictment.

The grand jury declined an indictment against the child’s aunt, Shawn Elise Flynn, who was arrested with the mother Jan. 8 after the corpse was found at a Greenville, Texas, gas station.

An autopsy report classified Alexiana’s death “as a sudden unexplained infant death.”