FARMERSVILLE (CBSDFW.COM) – Farmersville Mayor Diane Piwko has accepted defeat and will give up her seat on the city council Tuesday night.

Piwko filed a legal challenge earlier this month.

She lost to Randy Rice during the May election by only four votes. But Piwko tried to stop the results from being certified, claiming that some ballots should be thrown out.

It led to questions and controversy about who would oversee Tuesday night’s council meeting with both candidates still claiming the title of mayor.

But late Tuesday, Piwko’s attorneys issued a statement saying she was withdrawing her challenge and will hand over the title to her opponent.

That should happen shortly with the swearing in of the new mayor.