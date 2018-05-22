FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A phone and a’video gaming device’… that’s what two teenagers were allegedly after, in a burglary that turned into a murder according to the Fort Worth Police. Officials with the department said in a statement released Tuesday that two boys, aged thirteen and fourteen, were arrested on a capital murder charge in the fatal shooting of a woman in her Fort Worth apartment.

Officials withheld the suspects names.

According to the report the victim, Yesenia Gutierrez was home with her 3-year-old son Friday, May 18, around noon, when the break-in happened at the Manitoba Apartments at 8225 Calmont Ave in Fort Worth.

The woman was later discovered in ‘a pool of blood’ by her husband, Carlos Landa after he arrived home.

According to the police report, Landa said that he was “at work when he received a text message from his wife at approximately 11:05 a.m.” He said the message asked him to answer his phone. Police said Landa responded to the text message, asking what was wrong. When Gutierrez did not respond, Landa became concerned and left work early to head home.

When Landa arrived home, police said he saw his apartment door kicked in and his bleeding wife on the floor.

Police said he tried to help his wife and was covered in her blood when they arrived. Their three-year-old boy was not injured.

Members of the Gutierrez’ family said she fought to keep the burglars out of the room where her son was.

Fort Worth Police later located the suspects after reviewing surveillance video from the area, talking to other residents and “coordinating with members of the department’s robbery and gang units” according to the statement. Officers subsequently detained an unnamed adult who ultimately led them to a possible weapon used in the attack and also to the two suspects.

According to the police report, the suspects appear to blame each other for the fatal shot.

Investigators said they located ‘Suspect 1’ — one of the juveniles — at about 6PM on May 19 and he agreed to meet with detectives. According to police ‘Suspect 1’ claimed he was a ‘300 Crip Mafia’ gang member. He said that he kicked in the door and demanded Gutierrez’ phone. He said ‘the lady’ willingly handed over her phone and he walked outside to wait on the other suspect.

Police said they located ‘Suspect 2’ the next day around 10AM. According to the report, ‘Suspect 2’ said that he and ‘Suspect 1’ “looked in the window of the victim’s apartment and observed a video gaming device.” He told officers they thought it would be an “easy lick.” ‘Suspect 2′ told police that Suspect 1’ allegedly kicked in the door and that ‘Suspect 1’ demanded the woman’s phone. He also said ‘Suspect 1’ allegedly shot the woman in the back of the head after she turned away from them. That all according to the police statement.

The mother of the 13-year-old boy accused in the crime, said her son never entered the building.

She said it was the boy he was with, a 14-year-old, who kicked in a door, and that he’s the one who had the gun.

This is in the same area where a 13-year-old girl was critically attacked last month on her way to school.

The family of one of the boys said a judge decided to keep them in juvenile detention for now.

Police said firearms testing was done on the 9mm handgun found during the investigation and has been connected with the crime.