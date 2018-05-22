DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas County Sheriff’s Deputies have arrested a man for murdering his wife.

Gerald Troup, 54, was booked into the Dallas County Jail around 11:00 a.m. Tuesday and no bond has been set.

The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office said on Sunday, May 20, shortly after 7:30 p.m. authorities were called to Bilindsay Rd. between Malloy Bridge Rd. and Beltline in Dallas County where something was burning and someone had just driven away.

It turns out it was a body that had been set on fire.

The body was later identified as Tammy Cullins, 52, the wife of Gerald Troup.

Investigators interviewed Troup on Tuesday morning and shortly after the interview, detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Troup and he was taken into custody.

The investigation is still very active and detectives are still in the process of gathering information, details and evidence, the Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.