DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Facial exercises are part of a new royal’s beauty routine.

In a 2015 interview with Birchbox, Meghan Markle credited facial exercise with helping sculpt her cheekbones and jawline.

While good genes can’t hurt, many are turning to facial exercise for its positive anti-aging effects.

“We will work pretty hard from the shoulders down, and we don’t spend any time on the neck up,” Sunnye Goldston a face yoga method certified instructor in Dallas told CBS11.

She works one on one with clients to delay the signs of aging.

“From college students to people in their early 60’s, the fact is everyone wants to improve their face,” Goldston says.

Facial exercises are not very different from other workouts we do to build muscle.

“We are strengthening those muscles to keep them looking more lifted and youthful,” Goldston says.

A recent Northwestern Medicine study found that middle-aged women looked up to three years younger after doing 30-minute exercises daily or on alternate days for 20 weeks.

“Their central face, their upper cheeks became substantially plumper and fuller,” says Dr. Murad Alam, vice chairman of dermatology at the Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine.

Participants in the small study met face to face with Gary Sikorski, the creator of the Happy Face Yoga Method.

They learned 32 facial exercises they could do at home.

Dermatologist noticed improvements to participants’ central features by comparing their before and after photos. The participants themselves saw even more improvement to their faces than the dermatologists did, and reported being highly satisfied with the results.

“It had a significant benefit for the entire cohort of people we studied,” Dr. Alam says.

Gary Sikorski’s Happy Face Yoga Exercises:

THE NECK SMOOTHER – Courtesy: Gary Sikorski

HAPPY CHEEKS SCULPTING – Courtesy: Gary Sikorski

THE LION – Courtesy: Gary Sikorski

UNDER THE EYE LIFTER – Courtesy:Sunnye Goldston

NECK AND JAW LIFTER – Courtesy: Sunnye Goldston