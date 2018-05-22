FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A phone, money, and maybe a game… sources tell CBS 11 News that’s what a couple teenagers were after, in a burglary that turned into a murder.

Police said two boys, aged 13 and 14, were arrested on a capital murder charge in the fatal shooting of a woman in her Fort Worth apartment.

The family of victim Yesenia Gutierrez posted online she was home with her 3-year-old boy Friday, around noon, when the break-in happened.

Her family said she fought to keep the burglars out of the room where her son was.

The mother of the 13-year-old boy accused in the crime, said her son never entered the building.

She said it was the boy he was with, a 14-year-old, who kicked in a door, and that he’s the one who had the gun.

Police have not released any details so far about what led them to the boys.

But this is in the same area where a 13-year-old girl was critically attacked last month on her way to school.

The family of one of the boys said a judge decided to keep them in juvenile detention for now.

Authorities haven’t released the teenager’s names.