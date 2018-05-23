ELECTION RESULTSLive Updated Elections Results
  • CBS 11On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 11 News at 11am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:abused women, Dr. Paige Patterson, Local TV, Paige Patterson, rape, sexual assault, Southern Baptist Convention, Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — A prominent Southern Baptist Convention leader has been removed as president of a Texas seminary following allegations that he made abusive and demeaning comments to women.

The Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary (SWBTS) board of trustees said in a statement that Paige Patterson was removed Wednesday following a 13-hour meeting.

The statement says the board decided to “to move in the direction of new leadership.” But the SWBTS board also passed a motion appointing Patterson as President Emeritus and affirmed an offer to have Patterson and his wife “live on campus as the first theologians-in-residence.”

paige patterson 1 Baptist Leader Removed As Texas Seminary President

(credit: Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary)

Patterson is accused of commenting on a teenage girl’s body, saying female seminarians should work to look attractive and that abused women should almost always stay with their husbands.

The 75-year-old is also accused of ignoring a woman’s rape complaint when he was president at a seminary in North Carolina. According to the Washington Post, the woman said she was assaulted in 2003 and that Patterson “wanted to know every detail of the rape.” After relaying the information she says Patterson did not report the incident to the police and encouraged her not to, as well.

On May 10 Patterson issued an apology that said, in part, “I wish to apologize to every woman who has been wounded by anything I have said that was inappropriate or that lacked clarity. We live in a world of hurt and sorrow, and the last thing that I need to do is add to anyone’s heartache. Please forgive the failure to be as thoughtful and careful in my extemporaneous expression as I should have been.”

Patterson rose to prominence in the 1970s while leading a conservative takeover of the Baptist Convention. He helped to pass resolutions banning women as pastors and taught that women should be submissive to their husbands.

Dr. D. Jeffrey Bingham, Dean of the School of Theology, has been appointed as the interim president.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s