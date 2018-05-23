POMPANO BEACH, FL - MARCH 09: The actress Stephanie Clifford, who uses the stage name Stormy Daniels, performs at the Solid Gold Fort Lauderdale strip club on March 9, 2018 in Pompano Beach, Florida. Stephanie Clifford who claims to have had an affair with President Trump has filed a suit against him in an attempt to nullify a nondisclosure deal with Trump attorney Michael Cohen days before Trump's 2016 presidential victory. (Photo Credit: Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — It’s “Stormy Daniels Day” in West Hollywood, California.

The mayor and members of the City Council will give the porn actress the key to the city in a ceremony Wednesday afternoon at the adult boutique Chi Chi LaRue’s.

Fans lined up to watch Daniels take center stage at Bucks Wild strip clubs in the metroplex last month.

“We want to see what made the President, President Donald Trump, pick her,” said one male patron who wished to remain nameless.

Daniels has said she had an affair with Donald Trump in 2006 and has sued to invalidate the confidentiality agreement she signed days before the 2016 presidential election.

She’s also suing Trump and his personal attorney, Michael Cohen, alleging defamation.

West Hollywood leaders have passed several resolutions opposing Trump policies. A city announcement calls Daniels a leader in the movement resisting the administration.

The White House has said Trump denies having a relationship with Daniels.

West Hollywood is a city of 36,000 between Los Angeles’ Hollywood neighborhood and Beverly Hills.