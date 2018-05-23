  • CBS 11On Air

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police are looking for help in identifying two people in surveillance video that may have information on a nightclub shooting on Thursday, May 17.

The shooting happened at the Kliff Club in the 5200 block of Singing Hills Drive.

Police said two people were shot and rushed to the hospital.

Police did not release any details on the victims’ conditions or what might have led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information about this case can call Detective Ibarra at (214) 671-3646.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information called into Crime Stoppers that leads to the arrest and indictment for this felony offense and other felony offenses.

Call Crime Stoppers at: (214)373-TIPS, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

