DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A North Texas attorney has issued a formal apology after accusing a Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) trooper of sexually assaulting his female client.

Attorney Lee Merritt represents 37-year-old Sherita Dixon-Cole, who claimed she was sexually assaulted during a traffic stop in Ellis County. In a statement Merritt had leveled the accusations against Officer Daniel Hubbard saying that he had offered to let Dixon-Cole go in exchange for sexual favors and after being shunned “forcefully groped, fondled and vaginally penetrated during a prolonged arrest that included assaults outside and inside of the police vehicle.”

From the onset DPS officials denied the allegations and very late Tuesday night issued a statement, and nearly two hours of body cam footage, detailing the events of the May 20 traffic stop and subsequent DWI arrest of Dixon-Cole. The video, which was only blurred or muted to protect information that is confidential by state statute, shows that Trooper Hubbard did not make inappropriate comments and did not sexually assault Dixon-Cole.

In the statement Texas DPS spokesman Lonny Haschel said, “The Department is appalled that anyone would make such a despicable, slanderous and false accusation against a peace officer who willingly risks his life every day to protect and serve the public.”

Hours after the release of the video Merritt posted a statement on his social media accounts saying that the “body camera footage released directly conflicts with the accounts reported to my office.”

Press Release concerning released body-cam footage by Texas DPS pic.twitter.com/ExpbgmJEH5 — S. Lee Merritt, Esq. (@MeritLaw) May 23, 2018

The lawyer also apologized for the actions he took before the accusations could be substantiated. “It is deeply troubling when innocent parties are falsely accused and I am truly sorry for any trouble these claims may have caused Officer Hubbard and his family,” he said. “I take full responsibility for amplifying these claims to the point of national concern.”

Merritt also admitted that the video showed Officer Hubbard acted professionally during the the traffic stop and arrest and “should be cleared of any wrongdoing.”