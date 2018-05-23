  • CBS 11On Air

Filed Under:back stage pass, hawkeye, Home Depot shooting, Kenny Chesney, KSCS, Loss Prevention Officer, Scott Painter

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Scott Painter, the Loss Prevention Officer from Home Depot who was shot along with two Dallas Police officers on April 24, got a huge treat last Saturday.

screen shot 2018 05 23 at 10 02 34 pm Loss Prevention Officer Injured In Home Depot Shooting Meets Kenny Chesney

Scott Painter meets Kenny Chesney (@HawkeyeOnAir)

Country music radio station KSCS-FM surprised Painter and his wife with backstage passes to meet country music star Kenny Chesney.

Painter, who was shot while confronting a shoplifting suspect, got out of the hospital Monday, May 8, nearly two weeks after the gunfire that killed one Dallas officer and critically wounded another.

 

