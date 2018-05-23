GREENVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The FBI and Hunt County authorities launched a major operation Wednesday which resulted in the capture of more than two dozen fugitives.

The armory served as a base for an operation that begin at 6:00 a.m.

More than 150 deputies, troopers and FBI agents fanned out across Hunt County in an effort to get fugitives off the streets here.

There were a total of 70 fugitives the targeted.

Twenty-nine were arrested.

It’s believed some had fled to Dallas County. A few were found to be already in jail.

No officers were injured in the apprehensions.

The fugitives were wanted for various crimes ranging from drugs to deadbeat dads to violent criminals.

“Hunt County is going to be safer and we are sending a message to those bad guys if your’e coming here to Hunt County it’s not a good spot and that’s what we’re going to be focusing on,” said Eric Jackson, Special Agent In Charge.

The FBI says it’s part of an initiative to work with local authorities to get people on the run back in jail.