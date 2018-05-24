  • CBS 11On Air

PHILADELPHIA (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — A road rage suspect seen on surveillance video hitting a man with a sledgehammer after smashing the windows out of a vehicle is being sought by Philadelphia police.

Video of the parking lot attack was posted online by the police department Wednesday. It shows the assailant exiting a red truck with a sledgehammer and busting out the driver’s side window of an SUV.

sledgehammer attack 2 Caught On Video: Road Rage Suspect Hits Man With Sledgehammer

(credit: Philadelphia Police Department)

During the attack a passenger in the SUV opens his door and falls out as the driver tries to speed away. The attacker then hits the passenger with the sledgehammer as he limps off to try and get back in the SUV. The man with the sledgehammer then smashes the SUV’s rear window as it drives off.

Police are still trying to identify the attacker and the victims.

