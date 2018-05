DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A Dallas Area Rapid Transit motorcycle officer was struck by a car Friday afternoon, officials say.

The officer was struck by a silver sedan just before 3:10 p.m. in the 900 block of Main Street and Lamar Street, near El Centro Community College.

Officials say the officer was transported to Baylor hospital by Dallas Fire-Rescue but is awake and alert.

No further information was provided except that the officer is an 18-year police veteran.