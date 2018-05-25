WEATHERAFTERNOON STORMS | Alerts/Conditions | Radar
BEAUMONT, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – Federal authorities say a 40-year-old military veteran has been arrested in connection with two explosive devices found in southeast Texas in recent weeks.

A probable cause affidavit says investigators found bomb components and mailing materials that linked Jonathan Matthew Torres to the devices while executing a search warrant Thursday at his Beaumont home.

Jonathan Matthew Torres

Torres was arrested Thursday.

A device exploded May 10 outside an Episcopal church, shattering windows and causing other damage. No one was hurt.

Another device that didn’t detonate was found April 26 outside a Starbucks.

Torres has been charged with using an explosive to cause property damage, possession of an unregistered destructive device and mailing a threatening communication.

He is scheduled to appear in court May 29. If convicted, Torres faces up to 20 years in prison.

