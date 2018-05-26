LITTLE ELM (CBSDFW.COM) – A three-year-old girl drowned Saturday afternoon at Little Elm Park Beach during a family gathering, officials say.

According to officials, the little girl’s family reported the missing child at around 3:30 p.m. to authorities. Shortly after the report, emergency officials were notified that the child was found unresponsive in the shallow portion of the lake.

The fire department on scene immediately performed CPR while the child was being transported to Medical City of Denton.

The child was pronounced dead at the hospital. Her identity has not been released.

Officials from the Texas Department of Parks and Wildlife and the Little Elm Police Department are investigating the incident.