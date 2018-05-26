  • CBS 11On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    6:30 PMWheel of Fortune
    7:00 PMRansom
    8:00 PMTo Be Announced
    9:00 PM48 Hours
    10:00 PMCBS 11 News at 10pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Child drowning, drowning, little elm, Little Elm Park

LITTLE ELM (CBSDFW.COM) – A three-year-old girl drowned Saturday afternoon at Little Elm Park Beach during a family gathering, officials say.

According to officials, the little girl’s family reported the missing child at around 3:30 p.m. to authorities. Shortly after the report, emergency officials were notified that the child was found unresponsive in the shallow portion of the lake.

The fire department on scene immediately performed CPR while the child was being transported to Medical City of Denton.

The child was pronounced dead at the hospital. Her identity has not been released.

Officials from the Texas Department of Parks and Wildlife and the Little Elm Police Department are investigating the incident.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s