ROCKWALL (CBSDFW.COM) – Officials with Texas Parks and Wildlife say they are searching for a 40-year-old woman who went into the water at Lake Ray Hubbard.

Cpt. Tony Norton with Texas Parks and Wildlife says the woman was on a pontoon boat when she went into the water but has not been seen since then.

According to Dallas Fire-Rescue, crews responded to the scene just before 6 p.m.

Officials said the search has been called off for the night due to the darkness. The search will resume Sunday morning.

Authorities have not said if she was wearing a lifejacket.

The incident happened off I-30 between Harbor and Bayside on the Rockwall side of the lake.

This is the second reported incident at a North Texas lake on Saturday. A three-year-old girl drowned in the afternoon at Little Elm Park Beach.