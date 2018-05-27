ROCKWALL (CBSDFW.COM) – The body of a 40-year-old woman who went missing at Lake Ray Hubbard after going into the water was recovered Sunday afternoon, according to officials.

Cpt. Tony Norton with Texas Parks and Wildlife confirmed the woman was found and her body is being transported to the Dallas County Medical Examiner.

On Saturday, officials said the woman was on a pontoon boat when she went into the water and never resurfaced. The search for the woman resumed Sunday morning before finding her body.

Authorities have not said if she was wearing a lifejacket. Her identity has not been released.