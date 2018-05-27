  • CBS 11On Air

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A violent attack involving a group of people in Deep Ellum was captured on a restaurant’s surveillance video early Saturday morning. The general manager of the restaurant said the violence is concerning.

Martez Scott Sr., general manager of Bucky Moonshine’s, said watching the brutal attack left him in shock. It shows what appears to be a large group of people beating a woman. The woman was rushed to the hospital.

Image from surveillance footage of a violent attack in Deep Ellum. (CBS11)

“Next thing you know, the young lady in the black dress is coming this way. And then she starts fighting. They fall into the bushes,” said Scott.

Flowers and shrubs were trampled and torn in the fight. The video then shows the crowd turning on a man who tried to diffuse it.

The restaurant’s security camera captured the attack at around 3:30 a.m. Saturday.

“Deep Ellum is not the place to come and be a rough neck,” said Scott.

Scott said he’d like to see more police patrol the area and suggests people walk in pairs or a group.

There has been no word on the woman’s condition or her identity.

