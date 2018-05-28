DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A relay that has included thousands of people across the country ends in Dallas, after hundreds walked through the night to remember the fallen this Memorial Day.

Carry The Load’s national relay ended with a two-day Memorial Day weekend event.

They started walking Sunday, and as they have in years past, will walk for 20 hours and 11 minutes. Some took a break, others walked through the night but all came together to honor and celebrate the sacrifices made by our nation’s military veterans, law enforcement, firefighters, and rescue personnel.

There are 6,920 flags for those killed in action since 9/11. Around lunchtime marchers will have a storyboard precession — carrying the of pictures of those they are walking for.

According to their website, Carry The Load is “a non-profit group dedicated to providing active, meaningful ways to honor and celebrate the sacrifices made by our nation’s heroes.” It was started in 2011 with a march by two Veteran Navy SEALs. From there the organization has grown to include hundreds of thousands across the U.S.

“Our growth has been fueled by that 99-percent, people that wanted to have a meaningful Memorial Day experience and that what we’ve seen,” explained Carry The Load co-founder Stephen Hockey. “I’ll tell ya the vast majority of our participation out here haven’t served and whether they have a direct connection to someone who has or not those are the ones who come out here with their families and want Memorial Day to mean something.

The two-day Dallas Memorial March and rally ends at 3:30 p.m. in Reverchon Park after an afternoon of music, inspirational speeches, stories of fallen heroes, flag ceremonies and more.