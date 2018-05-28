  • CBS 11On Air

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — Longtime CBS radio reporter Bob Fuss has died. He was 64.

A close friend, Peter Maer, sent a note to Fuss’ colleagues saying the network’s Capitol Hill correspondent died Sunday from a rare form of leukemia.

Longtime CBS Radio Correspondent Bob Fuss Dies At 64

Bob Fuss (CBS News)

Fuss covered every presidential election from 1980 to 2012 for CBS Radio, but also was a fixture on the entertainment beat, covering 15 straight Academy Awards ceremonies.

Fuss graduated from Stanford University at age 19 and got his big break covering the Patty Hearst kidnapping as a radio freelancer.

Birth defects left Fuss walking with crutches, but he still skied and snorkeled. It even led to the title of Fuss’ memoir, “Kidnapped by Nuns,” after a group of well-meaning nuns mistakenly herded him into a group of disabled people waiting for the Pope’s blessing.

