GRAPEVINE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Part of a bridge had to close in Grapevine due to pavement that buckled in the heat.

The trouble is in the eastbound lanes of Bass Pro Drive bridge over State Highway 121.

The eastbound lanes of the bridge could remain closed through Tuesday, TxDOT said, but crews said Monday afternoon they were making great progress and it could reopen sooner.

The service road remains open.