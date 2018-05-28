  • CBS 11On Air

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Fire-Rescue found a man’s body while putting out a fire shortly after midnight on Monday at 4934 Berridge Lane.

Dallas Police said the unidentified victim “died as a result of homicidal violence.”

Dallas Police released no further details Monday evening.

Anyone with information on this crime can contact Detective Jeffrey Loeb with the Dallas Police Department Homicide Unit at (214) 671-3702 or Jeffrey.loeb@dallascityhall.com.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information called into Crime Stoppers that leads to the arrest and indictment for this felony offense and other felony offenses.

Call Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS (8477), 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

