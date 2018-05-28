WILDWOOD, N.J. (CBSDFW.OM/AP) — Police have launched an investigation after video posted online shows an officer punching a woman in the head on a beach in New Jersey.

Wildwood police said on its Facebook page that 20-year-old Emily Weinman of Philadelphia faces multiple charges, including assaulting a police officer and resisting arrest.

I was sleeping on the beach and I woke up to this.. i can’t believe it.. pic.twitter.com/UJE5Sy7E4G — Lexy (@HewittLexy) May 26, 2018

Video of Saturday’s confrontation shows an officer hitting the woman’s head several times as she’s down on the sand. Voices are heard yelling “stop resisting,” though it’s unclear who was talking.

The video does not show what led to the confrontation.

Wildwood Police Chief Robert Regalbuto says he finds the video “alarming” but doesn’t want to “rush to any judgment” until the investigation is complete.

Police say an internal affairs investigation has been launched and the officers have been placed on administrative duty pending the outcome of the full investigation.

A listed phone number for Weinman was not immediately found.

