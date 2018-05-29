ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A Fort Worth firefighter has been arrested after Arlington Police say he placed a hidden camera in his ex-girlfriend’s bathroom.

Edgar Benito Aguilar was taken to jail charged with burglary with the intent to commit invasive visual recording. His bond was set at $15,000.

Investigators said the camera was disguised as a smoke detector.

The woman spotted the camera and called police who lifted a fingerprint that matched Aguilar’s.

The Fort Worth Fire Department reassigned Aguilar to a position where he will not have interaction with the public.

The Department released the following statement about the situation.

We were contacted by the Arlington Police Department regarding a member of our department (Firefighter Edgar Aguilar) that was being arrested and charged with Burglary of a Habitation with the intent to commit a felony. Firefighter Aguilar has been with the department since September of 2014. Aguilar has no previous disciplinary or performance related issues while employed as a firefighter with the City. Due to the pending criminal charges, he was removed from his position and reassigned where he would not have interaction with the public. The Fire Chief ordered a formal administrative investigation into Firefighter Aguilar’s alleged criminal actions and possible Departmental rule violations. The Fire Department has no further comment at this time due to the ongoing criminal investigation.