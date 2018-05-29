FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Frisco Police arrested two 14-year-old students for making threats towards Stafford Middle Schoo in Frisco ISD on Tuesday afternoon.

Both students attend Stafford Middle School.

Police said the threats were reported to school staff Tuesday by Stafford Middle School students who overheard the suspects discussing bringing guns to school and shooting people.

Frisco Police School Resource Officers were able to identify the two 14-year-old students, and after an investigation, the students were placed under arrest for exhibition of firearm, a 3rd degree felony which is punishable by 2 to 10 years in jail.

“The Frisco Police Department takes each of these school threats seriously,” said Frisco Police Chief John Bruce in a statement. “ALL statements of this nature will be handled swiftly and appropriately. Students need to understand that making threats could create a criminal record that will follow them for their entire lives. Make smart choices. If you see/hear something, say something!”

Anyone with information regarding this offense is requested to contact the Frisco Police Department at (972) 292-6010. They can also send an anonymous tip by texting FRISCOPD and the tip to 847411 (tip411).