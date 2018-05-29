GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A bigger, more efficient driver license office is about to open in Grand Prairie.

The Texas Department of Public Safety will open the new driver license office on Monday, June 4, at 8:00 a.m.

In preparation for this opening, the nearby Irving Driver License Office will permanently close at 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 30, and all staff will be transferred to the Grand Prairie location.

DPS said it did not have the option to renew the lease at the Irving location.

The new Grand Prairie office at 701 North Bagdad Road, Grand Prairie, TX 75050 is nearly 12,000 square-feet with the capability to expand to 16 work stations and has new technology to more quickly and efficiently serve customers, according to a DPS news release Tuesday.

The office features technology that allows customers to get in line before they arrive at the office via cell phone, land line or online. Customers can take advantage of this option by clicking here once the new office opens.

Many Texans are eligible to skip the trip to a driver license office altogether by instead taking advantage of online services for driver license/ID card renewals, duplicates or address changes at Texas.gov.

Customers can also renew by phone at 1-866-DL-RENEW (1-866-357-3639). The eligibility requirements for phone renewal and online renewal are the same. The fee is the same for online, in-person and telephone renewals.

Reminder: Customers may renew their Texas driver license/ID card up to two years prior to their current card’s expiration date, which allows them to choose a convenient time that fits their schedule if an office visit is required. The original expiration date will remain the same, even if you renew early.