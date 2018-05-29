JUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) – Authorities are responding to a Northwest ISD bus rollover crash in Denton County in the 12600 block of FM 407.

A Northwest ISD spokesperson says there were 18 students on the bus from Justin Elementary School. Three students were transported to a local hospital in unknown condition following the accident. Officials are working with authorities in determining any further injuries.

Emergency crews from Wise County and the Justin and Ponder Fire Departments were at the scene, aiding in the crash.

This is a developing story and will be updated.