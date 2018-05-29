DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A photo of a Dallas police officer comforting what appears to be a child victim of a car crash is making the rounds on social media today.

Senior Corporal Dominique Erwin tweeted out the image, saying it was from an overnight traffic accident.

According to the tweet, Officer Erwin wasn’t sure who the officer holding the baby is, but she nonetheless asked for prayers.

The officer, late identified as Sergeant Donald Boice, gazes lovingly down at the baby boy, smiling and holding him firmly as if to say — everything is alright.