SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (AP) – Triple Crown winner American Pharoah has produced a son featured on the Foal Patrol project.

The eighth birth in the National Museum of Racing and Hall of Fame’s unique project was delivered late Monday night by the mare Arravale at Chanteclair Farm in Kentucky.

Sired by American Pharoah, the foal was four days past the expected due date. But the mother, Canadian horse of the year in 2006, and her son are doing well.

The birth caps the inaugural season of the Foal Patrol, which provides live video feeds of mares during pregnancy. Arravale and her foal can still be viewed online.

Since the project’s inception in December, museum officials say the Foal Patrol website has had more than 800,000 visits from 37 countries.

