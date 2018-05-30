  • CBS 11On Air

CARROLLTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Carrollton Police have identified the man found murdered inside a Carrollton home on Tuesday.

Officers found 49-year-old Randy Dugger while responding to a carbon monoxide alarm at a home near Belt Line and Webb Chapel roads.

Dugger is survived by his wife and four adult children and six grandchildren.

dugger and wife Carrollton Murder Victim Identified; Suspect On Loose

Randy Dugger and his wife (Dugger family)

Police are looking for Danny Aragon-Marquez who they believe is driving a red, 2012 Honda Accord with a Texas disability license plate 4NVKK.

Aragon-Marquez is considered armed and dangerous.

asuspect9 Carrollton Murder Victim Identified; Suspect On Loose

Danny Aragon-Marquez

suspect vehicle Carrollton Murder Victim Identified; Suspect On Loose

Carrollton Murder Suspect Vehicle

Carrollton firefighters discovered a crime scene after an alarm company called 911 to report a carbon monoxide leak.

When crews arrived at the 2200 block of Crockett Drive they discovered a dead body and the strong odor of gasoline coming from the home.

“It took us a long time to safely get in there because of the strong odor of gasoline,” said Jolene DeVito with the Carrollton Police Department on Tuesday. “It just wasn’t safe for them to go in and breathe and be able to do the work that they do.”

Police confirmed that detectives consider the death to be a homicide.

Detectives extended crime tape around the home, and the neighbor’s house next door. Police received a 911 call from that residence shortly after the call by the alarm company, and before fire crews arrived.

The department confirmed that the caller complained about a barking dog.

 

 

