FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Fort Worth ISD has placed advertisements on Phoenix billboards in an attempt to recruit Arizona teachers to a city with higher pay.

The Fort Worth Independent School District has rented five digital billboards in Phoenix that advertise a starting teacher salary of $52,000.

Earlier this month, the disctict placed billboards in major Oklahoma cities in hopes of recruiting teachers across state lines for higher-paying jobs.

Billboards were revealed the first week of May in Norman, Tulsa, Stillwater and Oklahoma City.

District officials said the advertisements were placed in Arizona and Oklahoma to target both new and veteran teachers following the recent protests over pay in both states.

Arizona lawmakers approved a plan to hike teacher salaries after a six-day walkout by educators that shut down most schools statewide.

Officials say the Fort Worth district has up to 800 job openings. The district has about 86,000 students and more than 10,000 employees.

The billboards went live on Monday and will stay up for a month.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)