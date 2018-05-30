The sun rises over the downtown area as the first days curfew ends after Hurricane Harvey caused heavy flooding in Houston, Texas on August 30, 2017. Five days after slamming into Texas as a major hurricane, Harvey made a second landfall on Wednesday, hitting Louisiana, a state which still bears deep scars from 2005's Hurricane Katrina. / AFP PHOTO / MARK RALSTON (Photo credit should read MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images)

HOUSTON (AP) — A Houston TV station that flooded during live coverage of Hurricane Harvey last year is set for demolition.

The Houston Chronicle reports that the former KHOU-TV complex property along Buffalo Bayou has also been sold. Appraisal records estimate the site is worth at least $13 million.

KHOU posted video of water pushing through a front door and staff evacuating as the lobby flooded on Aug. 27. The hurricane and heavy rains that followed devastated parts of Houston and the Texas coast.

KHOU is a CBS affiliate. It’s been operating in temporary studios at Houston Public Media. In March, the station announced plans for a new complex in the Galleria area.

The property was sold to a group associated with funeral home and cemetery conglomerate Service Corporation International. The property is near SCI headquarters. Terms weren’t released.

