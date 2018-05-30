  • CBS 11On Air

NEW YORK (AP) – Harvey Weinstein has been indicted on rape and criminal sex act charges in New York City.

Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. announced the indictment Wednesday. He says it brings the former movie mogul “another step closer to accountability.”

gettyimages 962423392 e1527716772574 Harvey Weinstein Indicted In Rape Case

Harvey Weinstein turns himself in to the New York Police Department’s First Precinct after being served with criminal charges by the Manhattan District Attorney’s office on May 25, 2018 in New York City. The former movie producer faces charges in connection with accusations made by aspiring actress Lucia Evans who has said that Weinstein forced her to perform oral sex on him in his Manhattan office in 2004. Weinstein (66) has been accused by dozens of other women of forcing them into sexual acts using both pressure and threats. The revelations of the his behavior helped to spawn the global #MeToo movement. (Photo by Kevin Hagen/Getty Images)

The indictment came hours after Weinstein’s lawyers said he’d decided not to testify before the grand jury.

They said there wasn’t enough time to prepare because he learned the specific charges and the accusers’ identities only after turning himself in Friday.

Weinstein’s lawyers also said “political pressure” on the DA made an indictment unavoidable.

They declined to comment further on the indictment.

Weinstein faces rape and criminal sex act charges involving two women in New York. The 66-year-old has consistently denied all allegations of nonconsensual sex.

