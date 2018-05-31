McKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Richardson resident Jose Ynes Oliba-Cabrera was sentenced to 50 years in prison for the murder of a Plano woman.

“I’m proud of our Domestic Violence Unit’s hard work, which guarantees that this murderer will never again harm another woman,” said Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis.

In May 2017, Oliba-Cabrera, 51, stabbed his former girlfriend, Ludivina Frias, 48, multiple times and then stabbed himself in the chest in the 3900 Block of W. Parker Road in Plano.

The DA’s news release Thursday explained how people nearby witnessed the stabbing and called 911.

Paramedics rushed both Frias and Oliba-Cabrera to a nearby hospital, where Frias was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Oliba-Cabrera pleaded guilty to murder for an agreed punishment of 50 years in prison.

Several members of Frias’ family gave victim impact statements following the plea. Frias’ oldest son said his mother was a “woman who would dare to smile on the saddest of days.” He called Oliba-Cabrera a “coward for attacking a defenseless woman.” Frias’ sister said “although we hate what you did, we will not be consumed by hate.”

Frias was a mother to five children and leaves behind her father, brothers and sisters, and many other relatives. Loved ones said she worked tirelessly to support her family, enjoyed cooking for them, and loved to listen to music and dance.