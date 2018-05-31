  • CBS 11On Air

FC Dallas, Los Angeles Galaxy, MLS, Soccer

CARSON, Calif. (AP) – Ryan Hollingshead had a goal and an assist, helping FC Dallas beat the Los Angeles Galaxy 3-2 on Wednesday night.

Dallas (6-1-5) is unbeaten in its last six games against Los Angeles (5-7-1).

FC Dallas scored two goals seven minutes apart in the first half. Mauro Díaz sent a pass along the top of the 18-yard box and Ryan Hollingshead curled it inside the post in the 33rd minute. It was Díaz’s seventh assist of the year. In the 40th minute, Hollingshead passed it across goal to find Cristian Colman at the far post for a bouncing header.

Carlos Gruezo added a breakaway goal in the 66th for a 3-0 lead.

Los Angeles got on the board in the 69th when Zlatan Ibrahimovic rolled a shot inside the far post following a defensive turnover. He scored on a volley in stoppage time after FC Dallas was reduced to 10 men following Colman’s red card.

