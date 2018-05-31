COPPELL (AP) – Retail gasoline prices in Texas rose 2 cents this week to reach an average price of $2.78 per gallon.

AAA Texas on Thursday reported the nationwide price at the pump held steady at an average $2.96 per gallon.

The association survey found Midland has the most expensive gasoline in Texas this week at an average $3.10 per gallon. Drivers in Wichita Falls have the cheapest gasoline statewide at an average $2.65 per gallon.

AAA experts say drivers across Texas are paying the highest retail gasoline prices since 2014.

Association officials say oil prices started declining over Memorial Day weekend amid news that OPEC may raise production levels to help ease global supply concerns.

