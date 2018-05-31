  • CBS 11On Air

WASHINGTON (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — The U.S. Department of Transportation will provide more than $277 million to help hurricane-damaged public transportation in Texas, Florida, Georgia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin islands.

The funding announced Thursday is earmarked for response and rebuilding projects related to last year’s hurricanes — Harvey, Irma and Maria — plus for emergency preparedness.

Harvey made landfall in South Texas on August 25. Torrential rain swamped parts of Houston and surrounding areas.

gettyimages 840548148 e1527794723464 Texas Getting $23M For Public Transportation Rebuilding After Harvey

Volunteer rescuers evacuate people from a flooded residential area during the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey on August 29, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images)

Sixty-eight people were killed as a result of Hurricane Harvey which caused $125 billion in damage.

Hurricanes Irma and Maria came ashore in September.

The DOT’s Federal Transit Administration says the bulk of the grants — $223.5 million — will assist Puerto Rico. Parts of the island still lack power.

Texas will receive $23.3 million, while Florida’s share is $22.8 million.

The federal money includes $6.7 million for the U.S. Virgin Islands, plus $187,000 for Georgia.

