DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Earlier this week, Gov. Greg Abbott announced his new policy to address school safety in the wake of last month’s shooting massacre at Santa Fe High School, located outside of Houston. Speaking in Dallas, he stated that he wants to arm teachers and put requirements on parents to keep guns away from children.

Abbott was quick to remind the state that his stance on the Second Amendment was unwavering.

Meanwhile, there is a gubernatorial race this year, and Abbott’s opponent has her own opinions on school safety, which she shared on Friday morning. Democratic nominee Lupe Valdez, formerly the sheriff of Dallas County, wrote an article for the Houston Chronicle, outlining her thoughts.

“If the goal here is keeping kids safe, we need to go much further to address the gun violence,” Valdez explained in Friday’s article. “Governor Abbott’s band-aids force us to believe that this violence is inevitable — I don’t accept that and no parent should either.”

Valdez said that Abbott and other elected officials “are still not serious about addressing the larger issue at hand.”

Some of the suggestions that Valdez puts forth include universal background checks, a ban on bump stocks, closing what she refers to as “foolish loopholes in our gun laws,” new safety requirements, new or altered laws, and investments in local and statewide violence prevention programs.

“Our children are calling on us,” concluded Valdez. “It’s time we listen. It’s time we act.”