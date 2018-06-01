LOS ANGELES (CNN) – Maroon 5’s new video for “Girls Like You” brings together the ultimate superwomen squad.

Though the song itself — about a man who doesn’t sound like he deserves to keep the company of an awesome woman — is not exactly a female-empowering anthem, the video brings a mix of celebrities, athletes and activists together for an ode to strength.

Singer Camila Cabello kicks off a string of cameos, and they continue with Phoebe Robinson (“2 Dope Queens”), Olympian Aly Raisman (wearing an “always speak your truth” shirt), Sarah Silverman, Gal Gadot, YouTube personality Lilly Singh, Muslim Women’s Day founder Amani Al-Khatahtbeh, “Transparent” actress Trace Lysette, Tiffany Haddish, immigration activist Angy Rivera, social justice advocate and comedian Franchesca Ramsey, Millie Bobby Brown, Ellen DeGeneres, Jennifer Lopez, Olympian Chloe Kim, Olympic soccer star Alex Morgan, Mary J. Blige, Beanie Feldstein, activist Jackie Fielder, race car driver Danica Patrick, the first elected Somali-American lawmaker Ilhan Omar, Elizabeth Banks, Ashley Graham, and Rita Ora.

Cardi B, who joins Maroon 5 on the song, also appears, as do lead singer Adam Levine’s wife, Behati Prinsloo, and his daughter, Dusty Rose.

“Thank you so much to everyone involved with this very special project,” Levine tweeted, “honored to share this with you all!”

(© Copyright 2018 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)