FRISCO (AP) – New Dallas Stars coach Jim Montgomery has added his first new assistant.

Todd Nelson, who spent the last three seasons as head coach for Grand Rapids in the American Hockey League, was named a Stars assistant coach on Thursday. It is his third job with an NHL team, including a 46-game stint as Edmonton’s head coach in 2014-15 when the Oilers went 17-22-7 before he went to the AHL’s Griffins.

Nelson led Grand Rapids to a 133-78-17 record with three consecutive playoff appearances and the 2017 Calder Cup championship.

His was assistant with the NHL’s Atlanta Thrashers from 2008-10. He was then head coach of the AHL’s Oklahoma City Barons, going 176-111-46 from 2010-15 with playoff appearances each season before his time with the Oilers.

