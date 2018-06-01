  • CBS 11On Air

Filed Under:Betty Brown, Billie Lawler, Jane Greenwood, tragedy
File photo of a person holding money. (credit: Juan Barreto/AFP/Getty Images)

AUSTIN (AP) — An Austin woman was sentenced to 10 years’ probation for stealing one-third of her mother’s $750,000 Mega Millions prize, leaving her demented mother impoverished.

The Austin American-Statesman reports Jane Greenwood stole $250,000 from her mother, gave $27,000 to her common-law husband and $11,000 to her boyfriend-on-the-side. She doled out other cash to other family members and blew the rest on upscale dining and other self-indulgences.

The theft was exposed after her mother, widow Billie Lawler, was evicted from a deluxe Alzheimer’s care center where she’d hoped to spend the rest of her life. Lawler could no longer afford the $5,000 monthly rent and was placed in a state-run facility. She died a month later after a fall.

Lawler’s sister, Betty Brown, said the winnings brought more harm than good.

 

 

