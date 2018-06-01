LOS ANGELES (CNN) – President Donald Trump asked Friday why comedian Samantha Bee has not been fired for calling his daughter and White House senior adviser Ivanka Trump a “feckless c***” on her TBS show earlier this week.

“Why aren’t they firing no talent Samantha Bee for the horrible language used on her low ratings show?” Trump wrote on Twitter.

In the wake of ABC canceling Roseanne Barr’s hit sitcom following a racist remark on Twitter, Trump called the controversy with Bee “a total double standard” and then added, “but that’s O.K., we are Winning, and will be doing so for a long time to come!”

Bee apologized Thursday for her remark, which she made on her show “Full Frontal,” saying that she “crossed a line.” She was criticizing what she said was inaction by the first daughter to stop the practice of separating undocumented families apprehended crossing into the United States.

The President did not speak out against the language that Barr, a supporter of his, used on Twitter earlier this week about former Obama administration adviser Valerie Jarrett. Instead, the President reacted with a shot at Bob Iger, CEO of Disney, which owns ABC, asking why he has not received an apology for what he described as “horrible statements” made about him on the network.

On Wednesday, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said that “no one is defending” Barr’s “inappropriate” remarks and that Trump was “simply pointing out the bias” in the media.

Trump himself has made some demeaning comments about women, most infamously in the “Access Hollywood” tape that surfaced during the 2016 election, in which he bragged about being able to sexually assault women.

